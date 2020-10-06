Six Shakhtar players to miss Ukraine-France friendly over Covid

KIEV: Six Shakhtar Donetsk players will miss Ukraine’s friendly with World Cup winners France on Wednesday after the club went into self-isolation following positive Covid-19 tests for two players, Ukraine’s football association said.

Ukrainian champions Shakhtar reported late Sunday their goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov and midfielder Taras Stepanenko, who had both been named in the squad to play les Bleus, had tested positive for coronavirus.