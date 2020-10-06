LAHORE: Humma FC beat Lyallpur FC 2-1 in their Pakistan Football Federation League ‘B’ Division final round club leg match at the Punjab Stadium on Monday. Amir Iqbal gave Humma FC lead in the second minute before Khaleeq-uz-Zaman doubled their lead in the 29th minute. For Lyallpur FC, Sajid Mehmood scored what proved to be a consolatory goal in the 90th minute, ten minutes after his team-mate Zahid Majeed was sent off.