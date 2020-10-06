Rai in dreamland after thrilling Scottish Open victory

LONDON: Aaron Rai said he had fulfilled a dream in winning the EPGA Tour Scottish Open on Sunday beating Ryder Cup star and fellow Englishman Tommy Fleetwood in a play-off.

Rai, 25, came into the tournament on the back of a runner-up finish in last week’s Irish Open. Rai recorded a sublime seven-under par 64 in the final round only for Fleetwood to birdie the last from 15 feet and join him at 11-under par for the tournament.

It was the third time in the last four years the winner has bene decided in a play-off.

The bookmakers would have had Fleetwood as the favourite for the play-off given his pedigree but it was Rai who held his nerve to secure the Â£867,000 ($1.1 million) winners cheque. Whilst he parred the first extra hole, Fleetwood failed to hole out for par from three feet.

“It’s incredible, it’s a dream a come true,” said Rai. “It was a shame that it finished that way and I was not expecting Tommy to make a five there. “I think when you’re in the mode of playing, you’re just trying to play golf as you normally do, and it feels like it is starting to sink in now.

“I played a lot in Scotland growing up and dreamed of playing in a European Tour event in Scotland. “To be able to play in it was incredible a couple of years ago, and to be able to go still further is an incredible feeling.”