F1 to race in Istanbul without fans

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISTANBUL: Next month’s Turkish Grand Prix will be held without spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Istanbul government said on Monday. The race, the 14th of 17 in Formula One this season, will return to Istanbul after a nine year absence on November 15. But varying health conditions across the world have resulted in fluctuating degrees of fan attendance for the closing stages of the season.