England delay arrival of trio over alleged virus breach

LONDON: Chelsea pair Tammy Abraham and Ben Chilwell and Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho will not join up with the England squad on Monday after the three players were filmed apparently flouting coronavirus restrictions at a party.

Abraham has apologised after the footage showed the players attending his surprise birthday party in London with more than six people present on Saturday. Gatherings of more than six are not permitted in England under the latest guidelines.

“As a precaution to understand if there is any risk to the wider group, the arrival of Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho will be delayed,” the Football Association said in a statement on Monday.

“This is to allow time to gather further information of a social gathering that all three players reportedly attended over the weekend.” It comes a month after Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood were sent home for breaching Covid-19 protocols while with Gareth Southgate’s England squad in Iceland.