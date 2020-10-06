Sindh, Central Punjab register victories

LAHORE: Sindh and Central Punjab secured close wins in the National T20 Cup Second XI here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday. In the first match, Shahnawaz’s four for 19 set a six-run win for Sindh over Northern.

The right-arm fast medium dismissed Taimur Sultan, who with 54 off 38 balls (seven fours and a six) was the top-scorer of the match, and Umair Masood (29 from 21 balls, 3 fours and 1 six) after they had added 63 runs for the third wicket.

Earlier, after being asked to bat, Sindh made 149 for seven as Rameez Aziz and Saifullah Bangash chipped in with 32 runs each. Hasan Mohsin returned not out on 22 from 14 balls, which included three fours.

For Northern, Athar Mehmood remained the most successful bowler as he took three wickets for 33. Aamer Jamal returned two for 30. In the second match, half-century by Mohammad Akhlaq and a five-wicket haul by right-arm fast bowler Zubair Khan Lodhi set an eight-run win for Central Punjab against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in another closely fought contest.

Central Punjab made 174 for five as Akhlaq struck three sixes and two fours in his 35-ball 52. Mohammad Saad was the other batsman to stand out as he returned not out on 38 from 29 (four fours and a six) after Nauman Anwar, the Central Punjab skipper, scored 31 off 13 balls at the top of the order.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mohammad Imran and Sameen Gul took two wickets apiece. Zubair took five wickets for 30 runs in 3.4 overs as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were bowled out for 166 in 19.4 overs. Musadiq Ahmed and Adil Amin made 43 off 25 and 39 off 36, respectively. Israrullah, batting at three, scored 20 off 21.

Scores in brief: Sindh vs Northern: Sindh 149-7, 20 overs (Rameez Aziz 32, Saifullah Bangash 32, Hasan Mohsin 22 not out; Athar Mehmood 3-33, Aamer Jamal 2-30)

Northern 143-9, 20 overs (Taimoor Sultan 54, Umair Masood 29; Shahnawaz 4-19, Abrar Ahmed 2-30)

Central Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Central Punjab 174-5, 20 overs (Mohammad Akhlaq 52, Mohammad Saad 38 not out, Nauman Anwar 31; Mohammad Imran 2-24, Sameen Gul 2-41)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 166 all out, 19.4 overs (Musadiq Ahmed 43, Adil Amin 39, Israrullah 20; Zubair Khan Lodhi 5-30, Waqas Maqsood 2-38).