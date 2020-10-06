Sajjad, Haris set to battle for title

KARACHI: Muhammad Sajjad and Haris Tahir booked a date in the final of the 12th NBP Ranking Snooker Championship 2020 as they knocked down Muhammad Asif and Muhammad Bilal respectively in the semi-finals here at the NBP Sports Complex on Monday.

It turned out to be a memorable day for Sajjad, three times national champion and a former world number two, as he overcame Asif, the defending champion as well as the reigning world champion, 6-4 with the frame scores of 63-33, 12-75, 127-0, 17-72, 0-86, 76-23, 8-73, 88-0(, 66-55, 83-11.

It was equally big day for Haris who blew the whistle on his illustrious opponent Bilal, regarded as one of the top cueists of the country, routing him 6-3 in the other semifinal with the scores of 77-18, 65-8, 72-8, 59-35, 1-67, 76-24, 13-55, 35-64, 71-57.

Although Sajjad, on the basis of his vast experience and pedigree, will be the firm favourite in the best of 15-frame final to be contested on Tuesday (today), Haris, in excellent form, will also fancy his chances of extending his brilliant run to annex the coveted trophy.

The final, to be televised live on Geo Super, will be followed by the presentation ceremony at 3 45 pm in which Arif Usmani, President, National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), will be the chief guest.

As expected, the encounter between Sajjad and Asif, two of the greatest exponents of cue sports in the country, produced high class game and there was little to pick between the two combatants.

Sajjad drew the first blood but Asif pulled it back with a break of 63 in the second frame. Sajjad responded with a classy break of 127 in the next frame to move 2-1 up but Asif drew level with another fluent break of 64 in the fourth frame. The defending champion sustained the momentum with yet another superb break of 86 in the 5th break to gain lead for the first time but Sajjad made it three-all by winning the sixth frame.

Asif’s break of 60 saw him pocket the seventh frame but then Sajjad took over and didn’t look back after chalking up a break of 88 in the eighth frame as he won the next couple of frames as well to wrap up the issue.

The other semi-final didn’t have this kind of drama or tension but Haris and Bilal were also engaged in an absorbing encounter. Haris didn’t surrender the advantage after winning the first four frames and the comeback from Bilal wasn’t powerful enough to change the course of the proceedings.