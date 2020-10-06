close
Tue Oct 06, 2020
Delhi Capitals’ Amit Mishra out of IPL after finger injury

Sports

NEW DELHI: India and Delhi Capitals’ leg-spinner Amit Mishra has been ruled out for the remainder of the Indian Premier League season after injuring his finger against the Kolkata Knight Riders, his team said Monday.

The 37-year-old, who last played for India in a Twenty20 match against England in February 2017, has been one of the top performers in league cricket.

“(Mishra) sustained a flexor tendon injury to the ring finger of his bowling hand whilst attempting to take a return catch off his bowling (this Saturday),” Delhi Capitals said in a statement.

