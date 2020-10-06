Absence of PCB’shigh-ups from meeting annoys Senators

ISLAMABAD: Senators here Monday expressed their serious reservations over the absence of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Wasim Khan from the meeting and directed them to ensure their presence during the next otherwise the matter would be referred to the Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges.

The meeting was convened to discuss the development of cricket activities in Balochistan and former Fata areas. During the meeting, Senate Functional Committee on Problems of Less Developed Areas Chairman Mohammad Usman Khan Kakar expressed his displeasure over the absence of the PCB’s high-ups and directed Nadeem Khan (Director Domestic) to ensure their presence in the next meeting.

Nadeem Khan was also asked to submit details of the domestic events and the PCB’s plans for promotion of the game in underprivileged areas during the next meeting. The committee’s members also voiced concerns over the absence of Balochistan’s players from Pakistan Super League (PSL) and asked the PCB to make sure the players from the province get their due share.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation’s (PHF) secretary also briefed the committee on the development work being carried out in remote areas.

“PHF President Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar has recently visited Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK to explore the possibilities of hockey’s development in the areas. We are in process of installing artificial turfs in Gilgit and the AJK. We have finalised a comprehensive plan for hockey’s development in Balochistan too. The PHF president will soon visit the province to see the prospects of turfs’ installation and establishment of a hockey academy. Players from remote areas are already part of the national training camps. Development of hockey infrastructure in Balochistan is our top priority,” the PHF secretary said.

“Lack of governmental funds and sponsorship has made it tough for the PHF to carry out development work and financial support to the leading players,” he added. Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Vice President Ch Yaqoob and Secretary Mohammad Khalid Mehmood also briefed the committee on the POA’s role and federations’ relations with the government and the national Olympic committee.

“The POA does not take a single penny from the government, rather it makes all the arrangements for effective participation of national contingents in international sports events,” Ch Yaqoob said. The POA official added that meagre financial backing from the government over the years has crippled sports activities.