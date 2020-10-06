A divided stand

The two parties with the most following in the Sindh province have clearly fallen out – not that they have ever seen much mutual harmony – and are now making somewhat dangerous accusations against each other. The PPP has accused the MQM-P of attempting to carve out a new province from Sindh and do so along the lines of ethnicity and language. Old ghosts, which have haunted our country for so long, arise again with these words. We had hoped that these issues could one day be resolved – for the good of all people. That day has not yet come.

The rift between the two parties is dangerous because it divides the people of Sindh. It also divides urban and rural Sindh, with the PPP continuing its hold outside Karachi, while the MQM continues its traditional hold over urban areas, and has a strong following among people in cities like Karachi and Hyderabad. In Hyderabad, a big rally was held by the party to speak out against the PPP and its ‘corrupt leadership’. The PPP has replied by saying that it will never allow another province to be created. The idea of Sindh being divided has drifted in and out of popularity. The poor governance of the PPP, which people say has turned Karachi into chaos, is a much-lamented topic. At the same time, simply making demands to create new provinces in order to solve political problems is a dangerous trend.

It is hard to understand how the problem can best be solved. But naturally negotiations should ideally be the best step forward. However, the season for negotiations appears to have disappeared from our land. The trend is to make accusations and then see which way the water flows. And this is continuing now in Sindh. Meanwhile, a fresh development which could lead to even more protests by the PPP is a presidential ordinance establishing the Pakistan Islands Development Authority (PIDA) which is supposed to develop and manage the islands in the waters of Pakistan. The Bundal and Buddo islands will be the initial focus of the authority. There has already been outrage over this, and the issue may just escalate. For now, in Karachi at least, it seems the war of words will go on – while the people suffer.