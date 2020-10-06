close
October 6, 2020

Winter is coming

Newspost

 
In the winter season, gas consumption is likely to increase. The government has already said that there will be gas loadshedding in winter. The problem of gas shortage is not new in Pakistan. Every year, the situation gets worse. Why don’t the authorities take any timely action to reduce the shortage?

Is it okay for the government to put the blame of the shortage on extreme weather conditions? Every year, the government decides to shut down CNG stations. However, this never helps. Both domestic and commercial consumers are suffering due to gas shortage. The authorities should come with a proper plan to tackle the situation.

Saman Rafiq

Islamabad

