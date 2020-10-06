Not for us

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Students from affiliated colleges are ineligible to apply to the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship programme. There are so many undergraduate students who belong to lower-income families and cannot pay their semester fees and mess charges.
The government must allow students who are enrolled in affiliated colleges to apply to the programme. It will be quite helpful for them.
Waqas Bhatti
Lahore