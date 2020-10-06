close
Tue Oct 06, 2020
October 6, 2020

Not for us

Newspost

 
October 6, 2020

Students from affiliated colleges are ineligible to apply to the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship programme. There are so many undergraduate students who belong to lower-income families and cannot pay their semester fees and mess charges.

The government must allow students who are enrolled in affiliated colleges to apply to the programme. It will be quite helpful for them.

Waqas Bhatti

Lahore

