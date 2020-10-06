File your returns

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the date of submission of tax returns to December 8. Each year, the FBR extends the deadline for filing income tax returns because many people don’t submit the returns on time. This happens due to the fact that filing tax return is a tedious job. Small taxpayers do not want to hire a tax consultant to file the return.

If the procedure of filing the return is simplified, many small tax payers will file their returns in a timely manner. It will also promote the tax culture in the country.

Imtiaz Akhter

Rawalpind