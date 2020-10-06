This refers to the article ‘Full potential’ (Sep 27) by Dr Farrukh Saleem. I agree with the writer that Pakistan’s present economy is way below its true potential. Back in the 1950s, Pakistan, South Korea and Singapore had similar poverty levels and had a similar white paper of development entrusted upon them to implement. The other two countries sincerely followed it, with full national participation, and see where they stand now. The writer said that our country must grow at 7 percent a year just to absorb the millions who join our labour force every year. At present, we don’t have the capacity to grow at 7pc to 10pc every year.

For economic growth, we need a strong and visionary government that can deliver the results the nation is eagerly awaiting.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore