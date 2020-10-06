The virus is back

Pakistan is witnessing a second wave of the deadly coronavirus. The number of active cases and deaths is increasing steadily. If the situation is not controlled in a timely manner, the country’s healthcare sector will collapse and the economy will suffer badly. The reason for an increase in Covid-19 cases is that no one is following SOPs seriously.

From education institutions and workplaces to public places, we can see the people roaming around without masks. It is not possible for the government to keep an eye on every single person. The responsibility lies on our shoulders to ensure that we’re following SOPs. Dozens of marriage halls and hundreds of restaurants in Karachi have to be shut down because of the violation of SOPs. It’s time the people followed SOPs.

Qazi Jamshed Alam Siddiqui

Lahore