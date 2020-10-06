The new normal

Education institutions across the country were reopened on September 15. However, some institutions were closed down for flouting SOPs. Maintaining a six-foot distance in jam-packed classes is no less than a challenge. To prevent such a situation, some institutes have gone for the ‘hybrid classes’ approach. The experience of online classes during the pandemic has enabled them to go for this method of conducting the classes. This approach is a blend of online and offline classes as the same lecture will be delivered online and physically as well. The class is divided into two sections. In one week, one of the sections will attend the physical class while the other will be attending the same class online. The next week, the students who attended the classes in the prior week will attend from home. Not only this, but students are also encouraged to take the online class, even if their physical class is scheduled. Amid this pandemic, this is a necessity. However, if we look at the bigger picture, this can be the start of a new learning method.

Muzammil Raza Soomro

Hyderabad