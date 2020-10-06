PTA chief visits Jazz digital HQs

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) Chairman Major General Amir Azeem Bajwa (Retd); Muhammad Naveed (Member Finance), Dr. Khawar Siddique Khokhar (Member Compliance and Enforcement) and other senior members of PTA visited Jazz digital headquarters in Islamabad on Monday, a statement said.

Jazzâ€™s executive leadership team presented a detailed corporate overview, its commitment to 4G acceleration, especially in underserved areas, it added. The overview also highlighted the work being done in the areas of ed-tech, e-commerce, digital payments, affordable mobile technologies, Agri-tech, and the proliferation of high-speed internet under the Universal Service Fund (USF) project.

Additionally, the chairman was also apprised of Jazzâ€™s Rs1.2 billion COVID-19 relief package and how it was rolled out for benefit of the public. The PTA chairman appreciated the Jazzâ€™s role in providing internet access to rural and underserved areas of the country.