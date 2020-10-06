ABF urges policy improvements

LAHORE: The American Business Forum (ABF) on Monday highlighted issues being faced by US companies in Pakistan and shared their suggestions for improvement in policy and strategy, including uplifting of SMEs, digitisation of governance system, and human capital development.

The ABF had invited Dr Moeed Yusuf, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning to a consultation for sharing their concerns and prospects of growth for businesses. Dr Yusuf, who is also the Convener of the Economic Outreach Coordination Group (EOCG) formed by the government, was welcomed by ABF President Vaseem Anvar.

Dr Yusuf spoke at length about the upcoming plans to improve economic security and reduce bottlenecks in the business environment in the country. The EOCG has created a roadmap for economic diplomacy, which would be processed through different ministries and the assessment of their economic potential. “EOCG’s first task will be to map Pakistan’s comparative advantage in priority countries,” he added.