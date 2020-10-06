PTA chief visits Jazz digital HQs

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) Chairman Major General Amir Azeem Bajwa (Retd); Muhammad Naveed (Member Finance), Dr. Khawar Siddique Khokhar (Member Compliance and Enforcement) and other senior members of PTA visited Jazz digital headquarters in Islamabad on Monday, a statement said.

Jazz’s executive leadership team presented a detailed corporate overview, its commitment to 4G acceleration, especially in underserved areas, it added. The overview also highlighted the work being done in the areas of ed-tech, e-commerce, digital payments, affordable mobile technologies, Agri-tech, and the proliferation of high-speed internet under the Universal Service Fund (USF) project.

Additionally, the chairman was also apprised of Jazz’s Rs1.2 billion COVID-19 relief package and how it was rolled out for benefit of the public. The PTA chairman appreciated the Jazz’s role in providing internet access to rural and underserved areas of the country.