Meezan Bank bags multiple awards

KARACHI: Meezan Bank has been declared as the “Best Bank of the Year” and “Best Islamic Bank of the Year – 2019” by the CFA Society of Pakistan, a member society of the CFA Institute, USA at its 17th Annual Excellence Awards ceremony, a statement said on Monday.

The bank has also been recognised as the “Corporate Finance House of the Year – Debt” in recognition of its investment banking performance, providing groundbreaking tailored solutions and advisory services to blue chip corporate clients, it added.

Irfan Siddiqui, president and CEO of Meezan Bank and Ariful Islam, deputy CEO of Meezan Bank, received the awards from Dr Reza Baqir, governor of the State Bank of Pakistan who graced the occasion as the chief guest.

This is the first time that CFA Society of Pakistan has recognised Meezan Bank on an overall industry basis as the “Best Bank of the Year”, competing with some of the largest local and conventional players. The bank has previously been recognised multiple times by the organisation for its excellence in providing Islamic financial services to meet the needs of its diverse set of clients, it added.