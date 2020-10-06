Gold rates up Rs700/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market went up Rs700/tola on Monday. According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market rose to Rs112,500/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs600 to Rs96,450. In the international market, bullion rates increased $6 to $1,906/ounce. Jewellers said prices in the local market remained Rs5,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.
However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,200/tola. Silver rate of 10 grams also stood the same at Rs1,028.80.