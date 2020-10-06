Stocks lose 2.49pc as inflation numbers beat consensus

Stocks on Monday had a hard landing as investors went on a selling rampage after consensus-beating inflation numbers stoked fears of monetary tightening, amid a worsening political situation, dealers said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index lost 2.49 percent or 998.36 points to close at 39,072.47 points, while volumes improved to 409.945 million shares, compared with 348.589 million in the previous session.

AA Soomro, managing director KASB Securities said, "The high beta speculative stocks continued to fall owing to weaker short-term fundamentals, where selling pressure came from brokers and mutual funds primarily”.

“We see valuations as very attractive, but the market sentiment needs a directional change that seems to be missing. The September results could be one factor creating an impetus. Until then, the downward decline is sharp and heavy,” Soomro added.

KSE-30 shares index also succumbed to negative sentiment and sagged 2.31 percent or 392.91 points to end at 16,586.49 points.

Muhammad Saeed Khalid, head of research at Shajar Capital, said, “The market sank further during the day mainly because of continued political scuffling”.

The stock market reacted mainly to the unexpected hike in inflation rate for the month of September 2020, during which it surged to 9.03 percent, he said. “Despite higher cement dispatches recorded in the 1QFY21, the investors turned net-sellers after Governor State Bank of Pakistan statement that there may be a chance of reversal in the monetary easing scenario,” Khalid added.

Trading activity was recorded in 417 active scrips, of which only 31 gained, 372 recorded losses, and 14 ended unchanged. Tahir Abbas, director research at Arif Habib Limited, said, “The inflation rate clocked in at 9 percent, which is above the market expectation”.

The political situation was heating up and a continuous trading of barbs between the ruling and opposition parties was denting the overall sentiment, Abbas added.

Shahab Farooq, director research at Next Capital, said, “The market continued its slide falling below 39,000 level amid heightened political noise and continued inflationary pressures that may lead to monetary tightening during the next year”.

These factors along with risks of a second wave of COVID-19 prompted investors to book profits across all sectors ignoring healthy cement sales numbers and a strengthening rupee, Farooq added.

Salman Ahmad, head of institutional sales at Ab Ali Habib Securities, said "The selling spree from mutual funds with redemption calls from investors led to heavy erosion in the market”.

Heavy leverage by the individuals and some of the companies in trading and blue chips forced them to sell their holdings to pay off their liabilities which resulted in lower locks and widespread red signs at the market, Ahmad added.

Island Textile, up Rs18.50 to close at Rs925/share, and AKD Capital, up Rs7.59 to finish at Rs110/share, were the highest gainers, while Colgate Palmolive, down Rs226 to close at Rs2,834/share, and Nestle Pakistan, losing Rs90.01 to close at Rs6600.00/share, were the worst performers of the day.

Hascol Petrol emerged as the volume leader after recording a trade of its 60.427 million shares, down Rs1.3 to end at Rs16.07/share, whereas Fauji Foods Limited posted the leanest turnover with 8.812 million shares, losing Rs1.1 to end at Rs13.57/share.