close
Tue Oct 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 6, 2020

Gold rates up Rs700/tola

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 6, 2020

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market went up Rs700/tola on Monday. According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market rose to Rs112,500/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs600 to Rs96,450. In the international market, bullion rates increased $6 to $1,906/ounce. Jewellers said prices in the local market remained Rs5,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,200/tola. Silver rate of 10 grams also stood the same at Rs1,028.80.

Latest News

More From Business