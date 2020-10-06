No limit to economic mismanagement

LAHORE: The current economic model of Pakistan is not sustainable. There is a structural problem with the economy as the system of check and balance has ceased to exist.

Government has failed to control its expenditures, which are increasing at a much faster pace than its revenues; and most of it is non-development expenditure.

Expenditures are increased as if we are sitting on a gold mine. Governance is the biggest problem. There is no discipline as polices are announced without proper homework. We have wasted money on the domestic poultry concept and many other such ideas floated by the prime minister.

Fiscal deficit, due to economic mismanagement has gone haywire. The way things are moving we might end up with double digit deficit. Even the current fiscal deficit of over eight percent of the GDP is unmanageable. Our GDP has declined by $51 billion in two years.

Huge foreign loans and unlimited domestic borrowing has not helped the economy though it has enabled the government to survive. The burden of highest ever debt taken in past two years has been passed on to the masses in the shape of highest ever cost of living. The borrowing spree seems never-ending.

Government priorities in almost all economic spheres were flawed. Its export package did not take off. Even after 5.8 percent increase in exports in September, the first quarter of this fiscal ended in negative export growth of one percent.

And our main export sectors, according to the official sources are operating at full capacities. How can we increase our exports without adding new capacities? We squeezed imports beyond reasonable limits. That has resulted in slowing down the country’s growth.

The agriculture sector is a mess. We are importing wheat because we let our crop vanish (it was either smuggled or hoarded). We have allowed sugar imports by withdrawing import duties. We are expecting record decline in cotton production which means the industry would have to depend on imports. Cotton arrivals up till now have been 35 percent less than last year.

What happened to the meeting chaired by Jahangir Tareen to boost agricultural production? Price of fertiliser has gone up despite state subsidy. Quality seeds have not been arranged by the state for the growers.

If that were not enough, the energy crisis has worsened with the passage of time. Circular debt is on rise despite tariff hike. There is general loss of confidence among the investors. They are not sure which way the country is moving.

The way the government is borrowing nothing is left for the private sector. Statistics show that bulk of the borrowing is by the government. The credit to SMEs – the engine of growth in any economy, has been squeezed. In fact many SMEs have closed down.

Revenues continue to decline as percentage of GDP, because tax reforms were not given priority. Provinces fail to collect agriculture tax, while property tax recovery is far below its potential. All the big economies around the world maintain and upgrade their infrastructure

and civic facilities from the collected property tax.

The size of the federal cabinet is enormous, which is surprising as PTI’s election manifesto had called for a smaller cabinet. General expenditure is on steep rise and the losses incurred by the public sector enterprises are mind blowing.

There seems to be no desire to cut down expenses where it is possible. Debt servicing has now become the fastest growing area of expense causing inflation and high interest rates; both of which impede growth.

Improving governance should be the top priority of this government. Governance reforms are not a big challenge, it merely needs political will. It needs the courage not to bow down to pressures exerted by different circles. It is unfortunate that this government ignored merit and continued with the past practice of inducting favourites ahead of more competent candidates.

In the last two years, there has been capacity erosion in the bureaucracy. The confidence of the bureaucracy has been shattered and needs to be restored. This is still not a major hurdle in governance.

There are many capable and upright bureaucrats available, who prefer to be sidelined fearing reprisals for any genuine mistake they make in taking some decision. Reforming of the public sector is not possible as has been proved by several past attempts. Thus, privatising the bleeding public sector companies is essential.

It is true that there is over employment in the public sector companies, but it is not the root cause of losses in state-owned enterprises. Mismanagement is due to incompetence of the upper level staff posted against merit.