Rupee strengthens

KARACHI: The rupee appreciated 18 paisas against the dollar on Monday, as positive sentiments prevailed over improved inflows in the shape of export receipts.

The local currency ended at Rs164.32 against the dollar, compared with the Friday’s closing of Rs164.50 in the interbank foreign exchange market. Currency dealers said earlier in the day the dollar demand was witnessed due to opening of the market after weekly holidays.

However, the positive sentiments due to an increase in export receipts during September helped the local unit make gains later in the day, they added. In the open market, the rupee also witnessed an increase of 15 paisas against the greenback.

The rupee ended at Rs164.65 to the dollar against the previous closing of Rs164.80 in the cash ready market. The exports of the country during September 2020 were at $1.872 billion, compared with $1.769 billion over the corresponding month of last year, showing an increase of 5.8 percent.

The import bill of the country was at $3.88 billion in September, compared with $3.78 billion in the same month of the last year, showing an increase of 2.6 percent. Currency experts said the rupee is likely to make gains in the coming days, owing to improved economic indicators.