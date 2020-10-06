Sugarcane crushing to start from early next month

ISLAMABAD: Punjab and Sindh will start sugarcane crushing from earlier next month with penalties to be imposed to discourage delay in timely production, officials said on Monday.

The officials told the National Price Monitoring Committee that crushing of sugarcane would start in the first week of November in Punjab that would impose fines to expedite the timely crushing of sugarcane. In Sindh, crushing will start in the mid of November.

The meeting was told that Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) will import 151,700 tons of sugar. Private dealers stocks of 445,000 tons are available till 4 November whereas Sindh cane commissioner reported total stock of sugar at 565,000 tons which will be available till 9 November.

The special secretary said difference between wholesale and retail prices of the essential commodities is becoming a serious challenge for the provinces. The secretary urged the provincial governments to take corrective measures to check undue profit margin in basic commodities.

“Provincial governments should provide support to market committees in collaboration with district administration to play proactive role by removing price disparity among provinces and also ensure the smooth supply of essential items,” the secretary said.

The secretary called upon the district administrations to remain vigilant and control the prices of essential commodities namely tomato, potato, wheat and sugar through strict price enforcement.

“The focus should be to minimse price disparity between the wholesale and retail prices of the essential commodities which leads to inflation,” said the official. Profit margin between wholesale and retail has risen especially in potatoes, tomatoes and onions which are affecting the common man.

The meeting was informed that consumer price inflation was recorded at 9 percent year-on-year in September as against 11.4 percent during the same month last year. Average inflation during July-September showed a declining trend and was recorded at 8.8 percent as compared to 10.1 percent a year earlier.

An upward trend was witnessed in prices of perishable commodities during September-October. The reason cited for the upward pricing trend was unprecedented rainfall which adversely affected the local produce. The price hike was expected to stabilse by November onwards when local produce would be available in the markets.

The meeting was told that seven vessels carrying 433,000 tons of wheat from the private sector arrived in the country while TCP has been allowed to import 1.650 million tons. TCP has so far arranged 330,000 million tons. Four ships are expected to arrive in October and two in January 2021.