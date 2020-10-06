The Covid-19 pandemic that led to a countrywide lockdown left millions of people jobless and without salaries. The last six months have been a nightmare for a majority of Pakistanis. Many people who worked at private schools were out of salaries throughout the lockdown period. When the schools reopened, they thought that they would get their dues.

However, owners of several private schools have said that they wouldn’t pay salaries for the last six months since they didn’t receive any fee from students. Some have threatened to fire those employees who demand their salaries. This attitude has disappointed so many people. How will these people meet their monthly expenses? The government should take notice of this issue and provide some relief to the people.

Naresh Sajlani

Karachi