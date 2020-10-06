Jewish student attacked outside synagogue

BERLIN: A Jewish student was badly injured on Sunday after a man attacked him with a shovel outside a synagogue in the northern German city of Hamburg, police said.

The 26-year-old man was struck repeatedly on the head as he was about to enter the synagogue in an attack denounced by Foreign Minister Heiko Maas as “repugnant anti-Semitism”.

Police assigned to protect the synagogue arrested a 29-year-old man who was wearing a uniform resembling that of the Germany army. According to Germany’s DPA news agency, they found a piece of paper bearing a swastika in one of his trouser pockets.

The victim managed to get away from the attacker and passers-by gave him first aid before he was taken to hospital, the agency added. A police spokesman cited by DPA said the suspect, a German of Kazakh origin, seemed to be in a confused state, which made questioning him difficult.

Ronald Lauder, leader of the World Jewish Congress, denounced the attack, pointing out it came a year after two people were shot dead after an extremist tried to storm a synagogue in the eastern city of Halle.