Naval Chief pays farewell call on PM

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi paid a farewell call on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Monday.According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister Office, Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated the services of Admiral Abbasi for Pakistan Navy and wished him well.