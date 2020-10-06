close
Tue Oct 06, 2020
Naval Chief pays farewell call on PM

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi paid a farewell call on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Monday.According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister Office, Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated the services of Admiral Abbasi for Pakistan Navy and wished him well.

