Tue Oct 06, 2020
October 6, 2020

Consular Services: HC starts daily appointment system

LONDON: In order to facilitate Pakistani Community for Consular Services, the High Commission for Pakistan in London has started a daily appointment system for Consular Services.

The appointments for Consular Services (Passport, NADRA and attestation) can now be requested online from Monday 5th October 1200 hrs - 2400 hrs on a daily basis.The Passport and NADRA renewal facility for online applicants through the websites would still remain available, according to a press release issued here.It said all applicants are encouraged to follow the UK government’s guidelines about Covid-19 i.e. maintaining social distancing and wearing of face masks.

