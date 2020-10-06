Waqar Masood appointed PM’s aide on revenue

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday appointed eminent economist and former finance secretary Dr Waqar Masood as his Special Assistant on Revenue.SAPM Dr Masood has been given the status of Minister of State, the PM Office said. Having done PhD in Economics and Masters in Political Economy from Boston University Massachusetts, USA, and Masters in Economics and LLB from Karachi University, Dr Waqar Masood Khan has a wide-ranging experience of working with both public and private sectors.