PM for roadmap to address stunting issue

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered the formulation of a comprehensive roadmap in consultations with the provinces to address the issue of stunting.

Chairing the first meeting of the Pakistan National Nutrition Coordination Council, here on Monday, he asked the Special Assistant on National Health Services and Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation to prepare a roadmap based on timelines which would be presented with the Council of Common Interests.Khan said the federal government would continue to play its role to address the issue of stunted growth.

The meeting was informed that planning was done in the past ten years to meet the nutrition requirements of women and children but it was never effectively implemented. The result is that today about 40 per cent of children were the victims of stunted growth. In Sindh, that percentage was 50 per cent.