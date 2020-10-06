Shahbaz complains of ‘inhuman treatment’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Monday complained to an accountability court that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials were treating him in an inhumane and humiliating manner during custody.

While giving his statement to the accountability court on the occasion of the money laundering case hearing against his family, Shahbaz said he knew he was in custody on the court’s orders but it was his basic right to receive medical treatment for his back pain which he had been suffering for the last 25 years.

The PML-N leader told the court that he used to ask for assistance in changing the position of his chair for prayers but on October 1 and 2 he was refused assistance when he sought help from the officials.

Shahbaz also alleged that instead of being served food on a table as was usual till recently his food was now being placed on the floor. “This is being done deliberately so that I have to bend to pick it up. It is happening at the behest of (Prime Minister) Imran Khan and (PM’s aide) Shahzad Akbar,” he alleged.

The opposition leader warned that he would lodge a first information report (FIR) against Prime Minister Khan and his aide Shahzad Akbar if anything happened to his health.

Responding to Shahbaz’s complaint, presiding judge Syed Jawad-ul-Hassan said the court will not tolerate any inhuman treatment during detention and that the court’s orders will have to be followed in letter and spirit as long as the accused was in custody. He warned that he will take notice if there were any complaints in the future.

On this, the NAB prosecutor said Shahbaz had been kept in a special room and not in a jail cell and that he was also being allowed to ask for food from his home.The court, while allowing the opposition leader to meet lawyers in the courtroom, adjourned further proceedings in the money laundering case till October 13. The court asked the NAB authorities to present Shahbaz in the court on the next date of hearing, and the jail authorities to present opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz in the court on the said date.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister’s aide on accountability and interior Shahzad Akbar on Monday asked the PML-N president to submit the answers of vital questions related to (his and family) money laundering and corruption charges as he (Shahbaz) was on remand, not on leave, right now.

“SHOWBAZ SAB, you are on remand in corruption and money laundering cases and not on leave. So you should reply the corruption charges,” he tweeted.“According to authentic information, Shahbaz has the real problems with his elder brother (Nawaz Sharif), who has frustrated the plan of launching Shahbaz league (even before its formal announcement),” Akbar said.

Commenting on the back pain complaints of Shahbaz, the PM’s aide said the opposition leader must avoid such activities which cause back pain at such an advanced age.