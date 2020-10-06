Court to reconsider who British govt recognises as Venezuela president

LONDON: A landmark legal battle over who the UK government recognises as president of Venezuela is set to be reconsidered following a Court of Appeal ruling.

The challenge was brought over one billion US dollars (£800 million) of gold bullion held in the vaults of the Bank of England for Banco Central de Venezuela (BCV). Lawyers representing the BCV board appointed by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro took legal action earlier this year to release the gold held on its behalf, which it wants to sell to help tackle the country’s coronavirus crisis.

The “Maduro board” of the BCV says it has agreed to transfer the funds to the United Nations Development Programme to buy “healthcare equipment, medicines and basic foodstuffs”. But the Bank of England says it is “caught in

the middle” of rival claims to the gold, from the BCV board appointed by Maduro and an “ad hoc” board appointed by opposition leader Juan Guaido.

In July, the High Court ruled that the UK government has “unequivocally recognised” Guaido as interim president of Venezuela, and that he therefore has the authority to give instructions in relation to the gold.

Mr Justice Teare found that a statement by then foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt in February 2019 was “a formal statement that Her Majesty’s Government now recognised Mr Guaido as the interim president of Venezuela pending fresh elections”.But, in a judgment delivered remotely on Monday, the Court of Appeal found that Hunt’s statement was “ambiguous, or at any rate less than unequivocal”.

In his judgment, Lord Justice Males – sitting with Lords Justice Lewison and Phillips – said Hunt’s statement “might have said in terms that Her Majesty’s Government did not recognise Mr Maduro in any capacity, but it did not”.

The judge said the case should be reconsidered by the High Court to determine whether the government “recognises Mr Guaido as president of Venezuela for all purposes and therefore does not recognise Mr Maduro as president for any purpose”.