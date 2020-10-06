PDM announces new schedule for rallies

ISLAMABAD: The alliance of opposition parties has decided to hold its first public rally in Gujranwala on October 16, senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal announced on Monday after a meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) steering committee, Geo News reported.

The PDM leaders also announced a new schedule for anti-government rallies across the country after differences emerged among the main political parties on the dates announced earlier.

The PPP had earlier objected to an October 18 rally in Quetta, saying that it commemorated the date for the Karsaz bombing incident in 2007 that had targeted slain party leader Benazir Bhutto.

Responding to the objection, the PDM decided to join the PPP for its Karachi rally and postpone the Quetta rally to October 25. Iqbal also said the opposition parties would hold “massive gatherings” subsequently in Peshawar and Multan on November 22 and 30, respectively.

“Finally, a massive gathering will be held in Lahore on December 13, after which this fake setup will not be able to stand on its feet and the nation will announce that they want the rule of Constitution and law in the country,” Iqbal said.