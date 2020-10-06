School principal shot dead

LAKKI MARWAT: The principal-cum-owner of a private school was shot dead in Darra Pezu here on Monday, police said.

Lodging the first information report, one Anwarul Haq reported to the police that he and his brother Abdul Qayyum Khan, who was the owner and the principal of a private school in Dara Pezu, were going to the school when the accused Shakir Rahman and Abdur Rahman opened fire on them with a pistol. He said his brother sustained injuries in the firing while he escaped unhurt. The complainant said the injured succumbed to his injuries at the Rural Health Centre in Tatterkhel. The accused fled the scene after committing the crime. The police launched an investigation after registering the case. The motive behind the murder was stated to be an old enmity.