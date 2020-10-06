Four of a family die in road accident

FAISALABAD: A prominent lawyer of Samundri, his wife, son and mother-in-law died in a road accident near Dijkot Bus Terminal on Monday.

Advocate Taufiq Ahmad, his wife, minor son and mother-in-law were heading to Chak 218/RB, Lamba Pind, in a car, when another car hit them.

As a result, Taufiq, his son and mother-in-law died on the spot, while his wife died at hospital. Occupants of the other car identified as Waqas, Arslan and Rafay were shifted to Samundri Tehsil Headquarters hospital in a precarious condition. Later, the deceased were laid to rest at local grave yard.

Unavailability of gas: Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) president Engineer Hafiz Ihtesham Javed Monday said unavailability of gas is a major hurdle in relocation of textile processing units from the city to M3 Industrial Estate.

Addressing a function in APTPMA House to congratulate Sheikh Shahid Javed on taking over his new responsibilities as Regional Chairman of the All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association (APTAPMA), he said a proposal has been floated to allow Textile Processing units to use alternative fuel to ensure their immediate shifting from the congested city areas to the specified zone in M3 Industrial Estate.

“It will also help to overcome the problems of environmental pollution”, he explained. He said this proposal has already been discussed with Provincial Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal, who has assured to discuss it with the quarters concerned to settle the issue without any unnecessary delay. He termed the FCCI as the mother organisation of all trade bodies and assured that being its president; he will try his optimum best to resolve their issues as top priority.