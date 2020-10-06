IGP wants foolproof security on Chehlum

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sanaullah Abbasi on Monday directed the regional police officers (RPOs) to finalise foolproof security arrangements for the peaceful observance of the Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA).

He issued the directives while chairing a meeting through a video link, said a press release. The RPOs briefed the IGP about the security measures adopted for peaceful observance of the chehlum. The RPOs informed the IGP about the financial constraints, shortage of police strength and other problems for peaceful observance of chehlum.

In the light of the briefing, Sanaullah Abbasi directed the DIG Operations to fulfill needs of the RPOs in connection with the chehlum.

The IGP directed police high-ups to finalise chehlum security arrangements at the earliest. They were further directed to remain in contact with other law-enforcement agencies and if needed their services should also be availed for foolproof security of chehlum.