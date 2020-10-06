KMU VC honoured with UK fellowship

Khyber Medical University (KMU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ziaul Haq has been awarded ‘Fellowship through Distinction’ of the Faculty of Public Health, Royal College of Physicians London, which is one of the highest and most prestigious public health accreditations at the international level.

A press release said he earned this prestigious award at the young age of 40 years. Dr Ziaul Haq belongs to the Syed family in Upper Dir district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The vice-chancellor has already proved his determination in the field as he was conferred with lifetime achievement award 2017, HEC Pakistan Best University Teacher Award 2018, and HEC Pakistan Best Young Researcher Award 2019 in recognition of services in the field of public health.

Dr Ziaul Haq is the first-ever Professor of Public Health who has received the prestigious ‘Fellowship through Distinction’ of the Faculty of Public Health, Royal College of Physicians, London and has been appointed as Visiting Faculty at Glasgow University, UK.

He has played a major role in establishing and bringing department of public health as one of the best institutes in the country. Dr Ziaul Haq initiated many public health & family medicine programmes at KMU. He is supervising several PhD scholars. Dr Ziaul Haq has done PhD in Public Health from Glasgow in the UK and MBBS and MPH in Pakistan.