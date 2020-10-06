UoP contractual employees block road in protest

PESHAWAR: The protest by the contract employees of the University of Peshawar for services regularisation or renewal of the contracts entered into the fourth week on Monday.

The university has not been renewing the contracts of the contractual employees due to the financial crisis, and mainly because of over-employment. The protesting employees gathered on the main lawn outside vice-chancellor’s office and then staged a protest. Later they staged a sit-in at the Engineering University Chowk and blocked all kinds of traffic. This caused severe problems for visitors to the university. The main entrance to the university had been closed and the traffic diverted to another route. It is worth mentioning that some 601 contract employees are vying for the contracts’ renewal.