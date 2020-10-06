Smart lockdown imposed in 15 places in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The district administration on Monday imposed a smart-lockdown at 15 places in different parts of Mansehra after frequent cases of coronavirus were reported from those areas.

A notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Mansehra revealed that smart-lockdown was put in place at three different places in Balakot tehsil, six different places in Oghi tehsil and six others places at Garhi Habibullah, Shinkiari, Baffa and Daman Sharif areas of the district. “I have been imposing the smart-lockdown by the recommendations of the district health officer under 21 and 8 sections of the National Disaster Management Authority (KP) Act 2010 and henceforth nobody could enter or out from these specified localities in the district,” the order said.It further said that magistrate-in-charge and additional assistant commissioners would ensure the enforcement of the lockdown in letter and spirit in the areas notified by the administration.