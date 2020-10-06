KMC closed for two weeks as 7 students test positive for COVID-19

PESHAWAR: The authorities on Monday decided to close the Khyber Medical College (KMC) for two weeks after seven students tested positive for the coronavirus, which has resurfaced in the province.

Two patients died of coronavirus and 103 were diagnosed with the viral infection in the province on Sunday. In KP, 1,262 people have died of the coronavirus and 38,076 people tested positive for the virus to date. Most of the hospitals had almost stopped paying attention to coronavirus patients and returned space to their respective departments, which was previously reserved for Covid-19 patients. The government and its relevant departments had stopped creating awareness among the people about coronavirus. It did little to make sure that standard operating procedures were followed in public places, educational institutions and gatherings.

The latest victims of the viral infection were the students of KMC. After one female student of the college tested positive for coronavirus, the KMC administration recommended all the girl students to undergo screening as the student diagnosed with Covid-19 was living in the lone girls’ hostel of the college. All 198 girl students and hostel staff were screened and five more students tested positive for the viral infection.

It prompted the KMC administration to conduct screening of all 573 students living in hostels. “After their screening, five girls and one boy were diagnosed with Covid-19,” said Farhad Khan, spokesman of the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Peshawar. The KTH is the teaching hospital of the KMC, and all the students diagnosed with corona used to serve patients in the hospital. Of the seven affected students, one boy and girl were the final year students while the remaining five were students of 4th year. “These students came to the KTH and served patients,” Farhad Khan said. The college administration has shut the girls’ hostel of the college. Dean KMC Prof Mahmood Aurangzeb with consultation of the Board of Governors (BoG), Health Department and chairman Infection Control Committee on Monday decided to close the college for two weeks to curtail further transmission of the virus.

He, however, said that the Department of Forensic Medicine shall continue to provide 24/7 services and directed staff of the Pathology Department to ensure their presence in laboratories and blood bank. It is not decided yet whether or not the college administration would also close the three hostels for boys.

Meanwhile, the hospitals in KP have started receiving Covid-19 patients since last week. In the KTH, the hospital administration said they received nine patients in which six tested positive. “It is after a long time we have started receiving Covid-19 patients as we had even returned some of our space to the relevant department. But the virus seems to be resurfacing as we received nine patients and six of them were diagnosed with Covid-19,” said the KTH spokesman Farhad Khan.

He said they were about to return 17 beds to the orthopaedic department which were reserved for corona patients during the covid pandemic. However, after a surprising surge of the viral infection, the hospital administration decided to maintain that space and utilise it for covid-19 patients. The Hayatabad Medical Complex closed an ICU reserved for Covid-19 patients. Meanwhile, there were speculations that the KP government was considering closing all education institutions from October 15, but a top government official denied these reports.