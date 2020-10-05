Researchers develop new COVID test

By Newsdesk

WASHINGTON: Scientists have developed a new method of testing for COVID-19 that doesn’t make use of key reagents but still delivers an accurate result, an advance that may lead to an inexpensive diagnosis technique in developing countries where chemical supplies are in short supply.

The method, described in the journal PLOS Biology, omits the step in the widely used reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test where the scarce reagents are needed, but has an accuracy of 92 per cent, missing only the lowest viral loads. The researchers, including those from the University of Washington in the US, tested the new method using 215 COVID-19 samples that RT-PCR tests had shown were positive, with a range of viral loads, and 30 that were negative. They said it correctly identified 92 per cent of the positive samples and 100 per cent of the negatives. While the positive samples the new test failed to catch had very low levels of the virus, the scientists said ultra-sensitive tests that identify individuals with even the smallest viral loads may not be needed to slow the spread of the disease.