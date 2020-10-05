close
Mon Oct 05, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
October 5, 2020

Russia, US ti gikd strategic stability talks today

World

 
October 5, 2020

By Newsdesk

MOSCOW: Russia and the United States will hold talks on strategic stability in Helsinki on Oct. 5, the TASS news agency reported on Sunday, citing the Russian foreign ministry. A nuclear arms control pact between Russia and the United States is in focus as it expires in February. Russia sees minimal chances of extending the New START treaty - the countries’ last major nuclear arms pact - as it does not accept conditions set out by Washington.

Latest News

More From World