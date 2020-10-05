Russia, US ti gikd strategic stability talks today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
By Newsdesk
MOSCOW: Russia and the United States will hold talks on strategic stability in Helsinki on Oct. 5, the TASS news agency reported on Sunday, citing the Russian foreign ministry. A nuclear arms control pact between Russia and the United States is in focus as it expires in February. Russia sees minimal chances of extending the New START treaty - the countries’ last major nuclear arms pact - as it does not accept conditions set out by Washington.