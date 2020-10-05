Pak embassy commercial attaché visits Jubail

LAHORE: Pakistani embassy’s commercial attaché Azhar Ali Dahar in Riyadh visited Jubail Saturday and met overseas Pakistanis including businessmen. He also attended a meeting arranged by Pakistani community leaders Idrees Toor, Engr Sultan Toor and Azhar Malik, who apprised the commercial attaché of overseas Pakistanis contribution to the Saudi Arabia’s economy. Dahar assured of Pakistani government’s cooperation in resolving expats problems.