‘New police command system to benefit people’

BAHAWALPUR: South Punjab Additional Inspector General of Police Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal has said that the new police command system in the region will solve the problems of the people at their doorstep.

He expressed these views while addressing the Police Darbar while visiting the Bahawalpur Range first time after his appointment here on Sunday. In the first phase, police officers and personnel had to improve their image in public, he added. The police had made tremendous sacrifices on all fronts, but the justice system needs to be further improved.

Zafar Iqbal said that the police officers should evaluate their performance through self-accountability and do justice to the people. Zafar Iqbal said that during his appointment in the South Punjab, he would fight the case of police personnel and do everything possible for their welfare. He said that the police officers who illegally detained oppressed under the pressure of anyone would be held accountable.