‘38,587 complaints disposed of on Pakistan Citizen Portal’

FAISALABAD: As many as 38,587 public complaints have been disposed of on the Pakistan Citizen Portal by various departments in the district.

It was said by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali while chairing a meeting held to review progress of disposed of the complaints on Pakistan Citizen Portal. Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Khalid, officers and focal persons of various district departments were also present. The meeting was informed that total 40,905 applications based on problem issues had been received on Pakistan Citizen Portal, including 876 new applications, and feedback was also taken from individuals on resolving the issues.

The DC directed all departments to expedite the complaints and the feedback of the concerned complainant should also be sought by calling the citizen. He directed that immediate redressal of grievances related to his department and complainants should be satisfied with the departmental action. He said that regular meetings would be held to review the performance in resolving the grievances received so all the departments should realise their responsibilities.

MONITORING COMMITTEE: Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar has constituted a monitoring and implementation committee at divisional headquarters level for monitoring and coordination o issues related to the municipal services and urban infrastructure with special focus on solid waste management, water supply and sanitation, parks and horticulture, traffic management and parking.

The commissioner would be the convener of the said committee while Regional Police Officer, Deputy Commissioner, DG Development Authority, DG Parks and Horticulture Authority, MD Wasa, chief officer of Metropolitan/Municipal Corporation, member of National Assembly/Provincial Assembly nominated by Chief Minister office, any notable/ other member co-opted by the committee and representative of Chief Minister Office would be the members.

Meanwhile, the first meeting of the committee was held under the chairman ship of Commissioner/Convener Ishrat Ali at his office. RPO Raja Rifat Mukhtar, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, FDA DG Sohail Khawaja, PHA DG Asma Ejaz Cheema and other concerned officers were present.

DC INSPECTS HOSPITAL: Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Sunday paid a surprise visit to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Chak Jhumra and inspected medical and administrative matters and checked the medical facilities being provided to the patients.

He urged the hospital administration to ensure implementation on anti-corona SOPs in all cases and said that the staff at the entrance should make people wear face masks while checking the temperature of each one with a thermal gun. He also checked the record of referral of patients and told the on-duty doctors and staff that patients should be satisfied with the performance of the hospital.