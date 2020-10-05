85 cops posted on operational duties

JHANG: As many as 85 policemen from inspector to constable ranks, who were working at Police Lines and offices for a long time, have been posted on operational duties at police stations here. According to the transfer and posting orders issued by District Police Officer Sarfraz Khan Virk, two inspectors, 14 sub-inspectors, 37 assistant sub-inspectors, 19 head constables and 13 constables had been posted on watch and ward, investigations, Rescue 15 and other operational duties at different police stations.