PML-Q workers asked to get ready for LG polls

OKARA: PML-Q Senator Kamil Ali Agha has asked the party workers to remain ready to participate in the Local Government elections. He said this while visiting here to meet the party workers and review the party organisational system. He said that the alliance of the PML-Q with the PTI government was beneficial in the interest of the country. He claimed that his party was serving the nation.

KILLED: Three Two brothers and another person were killed in separate accidents here on Sunday. According to Rescue1122, two twin brothers Ahmad and Hammad of 11/1AL village were going on the National Highway on a motorcycle when a trailer crushed them to death. The second incident was also reported on the National Highway in which Muhammad Kashif of Rahman Colony was killed.

CONTRACTOR TORTURED: A contractor was tortured by 11 accused here. Nadeem Ahmad was returning home when accused Noor Ahmad, Azhar, Liaqat Ali, Muhammad Afzal, Babar, Pervez, Attaur Rahman, Waheed and their four accomplices allegedly beat him and tortured him over some issue. They tore off his clothes and forced him to eat dirt by putting it on his mouth.