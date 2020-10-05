Two hardcore terrorists killed in N Waziristan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Around two hardcore terrorists were killed and one apprehended by the security forces on Sunday in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan. The security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Mir Ali, North Waziristan, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.